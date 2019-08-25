Aoun Says Lebanon to Take 'Appropriate Measures' after Israeli Attack
President Michel Aoun on Sunday described the Israeli drone blast in Beirut’s southern suburbs as a “flagrant aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” noting that Lebanon will take the “appropriate measures” in response.
Calling the incident a “new chapter of the continued violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701,” Aoun said the development is an “additional indication about Israel’s hostile intentions and its attacks on stability and peace in Lebanon and the region.”
“Lebanon, which strongly condemns this aggression, will take the appropriate measures after consulting with the relevant authorities,” the president added.
The National News Agency meanwhile reported that Aoun had been following up on the situation since the early morning and that he has been briefed on the military prosecution’s preliminary investigations.
