Israel Mobilizes Armored Vehicles in Kfar Shouba, Flies Drone over Baalbek

Israel mobilized armored vehicles on Monday in the vicinity of al-Summaka post facing the southern town of Kfar Shouba, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said no enemy patrols were meanwhile seen along the military line extending from Wazzani heights to Shebaa and Kfar Shouba's off the Blue Line.

Later during the day, NNA said an Israeli reconnaissance airplane hovered over the town of Baalbek and its vicinity.

The activity came hours after Israel hit the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine-General Command in Lebanon's eastern mountains near Qusaya town; and one day after two Israeli drones fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut, one of them exploding and causing material damages.

The PFLP-GC has close ties to Hizbullah and the Syria's government.

Qusaya is only about five kilometers (three miles) from the Syrian border.