Kuwait Deplores Israeli Aggression against Lebanon

Kuwait on Monday condemned Sunday’s Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

Speaker Nabih Berri received a telephone call from Kuwait’s National Assembly chief Marzouq al-Ghanem, NNA said.

Al-Ghanem said the Kuwaiti parliament and people condemn the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, expressing "readiness to provide all support to Lebanon in the face of Israeli aggression."

A Lebanese army statement said Sunday that “two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace (at dawn)... over the southern suburbs of Beirut. The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage.”

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel after the "drone attack" on the movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart future attacks.