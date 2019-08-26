Kheir Inspects Damaged Dahiyeh Buildings, Vows Compensations

Higher Relief Council chief Maj. Gen. Mohammed Kheir on Monday inspected the Dahiyeh buildings damaged by the Israeli drone explosion.

“This is a different and veiled type of terrorism that the people of Dahiyeh have come under and the Lebanese citizen is always resilient,” Kheir said after his tour.

“We stand by all citizens and there will be instant compensations,” Kheir added.

Hizbullah spokesman Mohammed Afif for his part said that Kheir also “inspected the damages at the Hizbullah media center and tasked relevant authorities to follow up on the issue.”

One drone came down and another exploded early Sunday outside the building housing Hizbullah’s media center in the southern Beirut suburb of Mouawad, causing material damage and lightly injuring three people.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the incident as an attack by a “suicide Israeli done.”