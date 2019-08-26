Aoun, Hariri Decide to Convene Higher Defense Council

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council will convene Tuesday to discuss the latest Israeli attacks, the Presidency said.

“President Michel Aoun consulted with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and it was decided to convene the Higher Defense Council in an emergency meeting at the Beiteddine Palace on Tuesday afternoon,” the Presidency said in a statement issued Monday.

The meeting will tackle “the ramifications of the two Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa area of Qusaya,” the statement added.

One drone came down and another exploded early Sunday in a Hizbullah stronghold in the southern Beirut suburb of Mouawad, damaging a Hizbullah media center and lightly injuring three people who were in the building.

And on Monday, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said an Israeli drone had bombed its base in the Lebanese eastern border region of Qusaya overnight.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had on Sunday vowed to "do everything" to thwart future drone attacks in Lebanon. He also pledged to retaliate from Lebanon against any Israeli attack that kills Hizbullah members in Syria.