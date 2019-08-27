Israeli Reconnaissance Airplane Flies Low over Baalbek, Marjayoun as Tensions Soar

An Israeli reconnaissance airplane hovered at a low altitude over the Baalbek area and later over the southern city of Marjayoun, said the state-run National News Agency on Tuesday.

NNA said the sound of Israeli drones hovering over the city pf Baalbek continued through the night since yesterday evening.

Later on Tuesday, NNA said the drone hovered over Marjayoun.

On Monday, Israeli forces fired several flares over Tallet Seddaneh, Birkat al-Naqqar and al-Bayader in the outskirts of the town of Shebaa as several blasts were heard inside the occupied farms.

Israeli drones also bombed a Palestinian base in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria early Monday.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the border region after Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to retaliate to the death of two Hizbullah members in an Israeli strike in Syria and to down any Israeli drone that violates Lebanon’s airspace after a drone exploded over a Hizbullah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.