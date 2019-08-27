Cabinet Convenes to Tackle Agenda, Waste Management Plan

The Cabinet convened on Tuesday at the Grand Serail to tackle several issues mainly a trash management plan suggested by Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati.

Before the session began, Jreissati voiced hopes the plan would be “fully approved.”

Jreissati, who came into office in January, says only eight percent of Lebanon's rubbish is recycled.

His plan for the next two years includes trying to encourage better rubbish sorting, and building a new composting plant near the airport by next spring.

He earlier said a "credible option" would be to widen the Bourj Hammoud landfill -- but that would mean destroying an adjacent fishing port.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Administrative Affairs May Chidiac said the plan “may not be complete today,” and that discussions could extend until next week because of disagreements over suggested landfill locations.

Chidiac also said the latest Israeli aggression against Lebanon could top the Cabinet discussions instead.