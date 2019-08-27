STL President and Vice President Re-elected for New Term

The Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) re-elected Tuesday Judge Ivana Hrdličková of the Czech Republic as the court’s President and Judge Ralph Riachi of Lebanon as Vice President. Their new term of eighteen months starts running on September 1, 2019.

“The re-election of the President and the Vice-President is in accordance with Article 8(2) of the Tribunal's Statute and Rules 31 and 33 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence,” the STL said in a statement.

“The President of the Tribunal has a wide range of tasks, including oversight of the effective functioning of the Tribunal and the good administration of justice, as well as representing the STL in relations with States, the United Nations and other entities. In the President's absence, her duties are fulfilled by the Vice-President,” the STL added.

The court has held an in-absentia trial for four Hizbullah operatives indicted with carrying out the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

The judges are expected to announce the verdicts later this year.

The court is also looking into other bombings that targeted Lebanese politicians in the 2004-2005 period.