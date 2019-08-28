Abdullah: No Landfill, No Incinerators in Jiyyeh-Baasir

Progressive Socialist Party MP Bilal Abdullah on Tuesday said that all officials of the Chouf region refuse to have a landfill or incinerator in the Jiyyeh area.

“In the name of deputies, municipalities, civil society, parties and residents of the Chouf area we reiterate our position, no landfill in Jiyyeh-Baasir today and no incinerators in the future. The Chouf area has borne enough,” said Abdullah in a tweet.

His remarks came one day after the government approved several points of a waste management plan including setting three incinerators in various Lebanese locations.

Establishing landfills is a controversial move that most local authorities refuse.

Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati said the government “has given local authorities a one-month deadline to suggest sites and each region has the right to propose an alternative.”

He however, warned that the government will be obliged to “impose solutions” if MPs, municipalities and municipal unions do not suggest locations for the landfills.

The Naameh landfill in Chouf, one of the biggest in Lebanon, was closed in 2015. It was initially built in 1998 as part of an emergency plan to receive trash from the capital Beirut and Mount Lebanon.

In the absence of “agreeable” alternatives, its closure triggered a waste crisis that Lebanon is still suffering from.