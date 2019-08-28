Mobile version

Hizbullah Rules Out Wider War with Israel

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 August 2019, 13:58
Hizbullah is ruling out a wider war with Israel but says it will carry out a surprise attack in retaliation for an alleged Israeli drone assault south of Beirut over the weekend.

Naim Qassem told Russia Today in an interview that aired late on Tuesday that Hizbullah will not be "intimidated by threats of war in order not to retaliate. There was an aggression and we said we will retaliate and this is what will happen."

He refused to elaborate, saying that "we want the strike to be surprising and therefore, it is not in our interest to reveal more details."

Qassem's comments came just days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hizbullah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

SourceNaharnetAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 4
Missing un520 28 August 2019, 15:01

Scared shitless of IDFs mighty force, Hezbollah now try desperately to lay the ground for a pro-forma attack that will save them face and still not wake the bear. They give notice in advance and they emphasize that they dont want a war. So I expect an missile against an empty IDF-vehicle or barrack.

Reply Report
Thumb justice 28 August 2019, 15:08

Yet his terrorist shia boss was barking his head off yesterday.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 August 2019, 15:44

7aka Badri....

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 28 August 2019, 16:57

Everybody knew you were nothing but cowards and only flex your muscles on unarmed civilians in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Reply Report