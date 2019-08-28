Arab Ambassadors Say Keen on Stability in Meeting with Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Wednesday at the Grand Serail with the ambassadors of Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Tunisia, Egypt, the UAE, Kuwait, Palestine, and the Jordanian Chargé d'Affaires, in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khour

After the meeting, Ambassador of Kuwait Abdul Aal al-Qinai, said: “Prime Minister Hariri explained the Lebanese viewpoint on the recent events in Beirut and the southern suburbs. We as Arab countries stated our support and attachment to the security and stability of Lebanon and the measures or policies it takes to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity.”

“Arabs are keen on the stability of Lebanon and want it to be safe from all that threatens its security and stability,” he added.