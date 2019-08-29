Lebanese Students Visit STL Marking Conclusion of IUP- ICLP’s 7th Edition

Nineteen students from Lebanese universities visited the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) as part of a three-day study visit to The Hague, the Netherlands, from 25 to 29 August 2019, the STL said in a press release on Thursday.

The study trip was rewarded to the students who obtained the highest grades in the final exam of the Inter-University Programme on International Criminal Law and Procedure (IUP-ICLP).

The visit at the STL included briefings by representatives of the four organs – the Chambers, Registry, Office of the Prosecutor and Defence Office – and a courtroom tour.

The group visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (IRMICT). They also learnt about the work of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC), the T.M.C Asser Instituut, and were briefed by the Legal Staff Advisor on International Crimes from the District Court of The Hague.

“We were able to get an in-depth knowledge of the internal work of the STL and its different organs and met reputable and experienced international judges,” stated one of the students.

The study visit to The Hague concludes the seventh edition of the IUP-ICLP. The course, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, was set up in 2011 in cooperation with the Asser Instituut in The Hague and 11 Lebanese universities. The Programme is aimed at law, political science and international affairs students in Lebanese Universities, currently at no cost to them. The curriculum covers topics such as the history of international law, genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, crimes of terrorism and the role of the STL, the rights of the accused in international criminal proceedings, and the role of victims. Almost one thousand Lebanese students have graduated from the IUP-ICLP since its establishment in 2011.