Army, UNIFIL Intensify Patrols Along Southern Border

Lebanese army troops and UNIFIL peacekeeping forces ran patrols on Thursday along the southern border amid heightened tensions in the wake of Israel’s drone attack in south Beirut.

NNA said the town of Adaisseh witnessed cautious calm and no Isareli military activity at the border.

An Israeli MK reconnaissance aircraft flew earlier over the villages and towns of Marjayoun at medium altitude.

On Wednesday evening, the Lebanese Army said the military fired at an Israeli drone that flew over one of its posts in Adaisseh, forcing it to return to Israel, according to an army statement.

One Israeli drone came down and another exploded early Sunday in a Hizbullah stronghold in the southern Beirut suburb of Mouawad, damaging a Hizbullah media center and lightly injuring three people who were in the building.

On Monday, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command reported an overnight Israeli drone attack on its base in the Lebanese eastern border region of Qusaya.

In the wake of the Mouawad incident, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed to "do everything" to thwart Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon, threatening to down any unmanned aircraft that violates Lebanon’s airspace. He also pledged to retaliate from Lebanon against an Israeli airstrike that killed two Hizbullah members in Syria.