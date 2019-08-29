Cabinet Postpones Judicial Appointments, Approves Cyber Security Plan

The Cabinet held a general meeting on Thursday at Beiteddine Palace, the summer presidential residence in Chouf region chaired by President Michel Aoun.

The Cabinet discussed 40 items on its agenda as well as emergency issues in the wake of Sunday's Israeli drone attack in the southern Beirut suburb.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Aoun held a closed-door meeting before joining the ministers. The National News Agency said the two men discussed the latest developments in Lebanon.

Briefing reporters after the session, Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah said the issue of judicial appointments was not discussed in the session.

The Cabinet meanwhile approved a cyber security plan aimed at protecting the government's communications, ministries and telecom networks, Jarrah added.

As for the Israeli attacks, the minister said "the country is united over condemning the Israeli aggression and the most important message is the message of national unity in the face of what happened."

Later in the day, Aoun left the Beiteddine palace and returned to the presidential palace in Baabda where he will stay until next summer.