Tensions in South Yemen since 2017

Separatists in South Yemen on Thursday regained full control of Aden following clashes with government forces, who had controlled key sites in the interim capital for just a few hours.

Southern Yemen is a new front in Yemen's complex war which started when Huthi rebels seized large swathes of territory, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014.

Southern separatists had for years fought alongside the Saudi-backed government against the Huthis, but their relations have been strained since 2017.

- Southern Transitional Council -

In late April 2017, tensions rise after President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi sacks Aden governor Aidarous al-Zoubeidi.

Thousands of Aden residents demonstrate against Hadi in early May, reviving the Southern Movement which calls for autonomy or secession for South Yemen, an independent state from 1967 until 1990.

On May 11, Zoubeidi forms the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist-dominated parallel authority.

Hadi's government, which has made Aden its temporary base since the Huthis forced him to flee Sanaa in 2015, denounces the move.

In late January 2018, separatist forces seize almost all of Aden and surround the presidential palace in three days of clashes which leave 38 people dead.

The Saudi-led coalition, which backs the government against the Huthis, mediates to lift the siege.

The crisis drives divisions between the two dominant members of the coalition. While Saudi Arabia backs Hadi, the United Arab Emirates supports the Security Belt, a paramilitary force dominated by STC supporters.

- Separatists seize Aden -

On August 7, 2019, clashes break out between the Security Belt and pro-government forces in Aden.

Three days later the separatists gain ground across the city, saying they have seized the presidential palace.

The government accuses the UAE of backing a "coup".

Four days of fighting leaves 40 dead and 260 wounded, according to the UN.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE call for dialogue and send a joint military delegation in mid-August to defuse the crisis.

On August 17, STC supporters vacate some public buildings in Aden, but keep hold of military positions.

Three days later, Security Belt fighters surround a special forces camp in Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Aden.

Clashes also flare at a nearby military camp.

A Security Belt commander says the force controls both sites.

The UN's special envoy Martin Griffiths warns the Security Council that "the fragmentation of Yemen is becoming a stronger and more pressing threat".

On August 20 the Yemeni government says the UAE is "fully responsible for the armed rebellion". Abu Dhabi denies the charge.

- Twists and turns -

On August 24, government troops take control of the city of Ataq in Shabwa province.

Pro-government forces on August 28 say they have recaptured Abyan province.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammer al-Eryani announces that government forces have taken "full control" of Aden, including the presidential palace.

However, the next day, the separatists regain full control of the port city, according to security officials from both sides.

Yemen's government accuses the UAE of launching air strikes against its troops in Aden and Zinjibar, in support of separatist fighters.