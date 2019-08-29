Report: One of Dahiyeh Drones was Supposed to Explode inside Building

A new report emerged Thursday about the twin drone attack that targeted the Beirut southern suburb of Mouawad on Sunday, which Hizbullah has blamed on Israel.

“The first drone was supposed to open a hole in the wall of the building to allow the entry of the second drone into the building to blow it up from the inside,” al-Jadeed TV reported.

“Parts of the drone’s body and wings were made of the explosive C4 material instead of fiber,” the report said, noting that the drones were supposed to target the fourth or fifth floor of the building.

“One of the two floors houses Hizbullah’s electronic media center,” al-Jadeed added.

One of the two drones fell without exploding as the second exploded in the air on Sunday, damaging the building which houses Hizbullah’s media center in Mouawad. Three people in the center were injured by flying glass.

Britain’s The Times newspaper had reported Tuesday that the attack targeted “crates believed to contain machinery to mix high-grade propellant for precision guided missiles.”

The incident marked the first such "hostile action" in Lebanon since a 2006 war between Hizbullah and Israel, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday, vowing retaliation.