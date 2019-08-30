Stock Markets Boosted by Fresh Trade Hopes after Troubled Week

Renewed hopes for trade talks boosted stock markets Friday after China said it would not retaliate against the latest U.S. tariffs, setting up a positive end to a volatile week.

"We may be facing up to the reality of recession but optimism continues to flow through the veins of investors following comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Thursday," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

The easing tensions helped China's yuan strengthen slightly against the dollar, having fallen to an 11-year low earlier in the week.

The euro recovered from a month-low of $1.1033 after official data showed inflation in the eurozone remains at 1.0 percent.

Sterling meanwhile stabilized further after heavy Brexit-fueled losses earlier in the week.

Across the Atlantic, all three main U.S. stocks indices ended with strong gains Thursday that filtered through to Asia and Europe on their last trading day of the week.

But after starting Friday more than one percent higher, Hong Kong finished with a gain of only 0.1 percent as the arrest of activists fueled fresh worries about violent protests in the city.

Dealers brushed off data Thursday showing the US economy grew at a slower pace than initially thought in the second quarter. Those figures were soothed by the fact that consumer spending remained strong.

Elsewhere, oil prices slid after a three-day surge on positivity surrounding trade talks was coupled with a plunge in US stockpiles that pointed to improving demand.

On the corporate front, shares in Airbus were up 0.6 percent to 126 euros in early afternoon Paris trading.

The European aircraft manufacturer earlier said it had agreed to sell 42 planes to Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X in a deal worth $5.0 billion (4.5 billion euros) before expected discounts.

The Asian carrier has placed a firm order for 12 long-range A330neo planes and 30 medium-range A321XLR models.

- Key figures around 1115 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,236.28 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 percent at 11,979.17

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 5,502.61

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 3,440.14

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 20,704.37 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 percent at 25,724.73 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 2,886.24 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 26,362.25 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1041 from $1.1057

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.39 yen from 106.51 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2178 from $1.2182 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.69 pence from 90.76 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 38 cents at $60.70 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 60 cents at $56.11 per barrel