Hariri Calls Guterres, Sees 'Important Message' in UNIFIL Term Extension

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday held phone talks with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres over the latest Israeli drone attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs, his office said.

“He stressed to him that Israel bears the full responsibility for its unjustified attack on a densely inhabited area in Beirut’s suburbs, which is the first of its kind since 2006, in addition to its repeated violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701,” Hariri’s office said in a statement.

“PM Hariri stressed to the U.N. secretary general that this unacceptable act threatens the stability and calm that have engulfed the international border for the past 13 years, warning that any escalation by Israel might drag the region into an uncalculated conflict, which doubles the need for all the possible international pressures on Israel,” the statement added.

At the end of the talks, the two men agreed on the need to “maintain communication between them to follow up on the efforts that are being exerted to prevent any escalation.”

Later on Friday, Hariri thanked the U.N. Security Council member states for "voting unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL)."

"This is also an occasion to thank the UNIFIL forces and the countries contributing to these forces for the sacrifices of their troops and their services for the sake of preserving peace," Hariri added.

He also noted that "the unanimity in the U.N. Security Council reflects the international community's unity over supporting Lebanon and its stability and security and represent an important message in this regard at this very moment."