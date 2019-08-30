IS Claims Yemen Attack against Separatists in Aden

The Islamic State group on Friday claimed an attack that killed three separatists in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.

The attack wounded and killed "members of the Security Belt... in an explosion of a motorbike-borne device in the Saad area of Aden," IS said via its propaganda arm Amaq, referring to a UAE-backed force of southern separatists who control the city.

It marks the first attack of its kind in Aden since the separatists first seized the city from Yemeni government forces on August 10.