Hizbullah Hands Drones to Army, Its TV Says were Likely Flown from Israeli Boats

Hizbullah's al-Manar television said Friday that two drones used in the suspected Israeli attack in Beirut's southern suburbs were flown from Israeli gunboats off the Lebanese coast.

Al-Manar's report came five days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hizbullah stronghold while another exploded and crashed nearby.

The TV also reported that Hizbullah handed over the drones to the Lebanese Army after conducting its investigation.

Hizbullah had said its explosive experts found that one drone was laden with highly explosive materials, suggesting the aerial vehicles were designed to carry out attacks. One drone was initially thought to be a reconnaissance drone.

Israeli media reported early this week that the Israeli drones had targeted a Hizbullah facility housing a "planetary mixer," a large industrial machine that is critical to making missiles.