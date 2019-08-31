Raad: Hizbullah Seeks No War with Israel

Head of Hizbullah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad said Saturday that Hizbullah “seeks no war with Israel,” but aims to make it respect the rules of engagement drawn up in 2006 after the end of the conflict between the two, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“Do not be afraid of war, we do not want war, we do not tend to ignite war, but we are keen to dismantle the rules of engagement that preserve our security and stability and prevent the enemy from prolonged aggression against us,” said Raad at a festival in Iqlim al-Tuffah in Nabatieh.

“We face major challenges and we are in the midst of a fierce and sharp confrontation with our enemy who does not hesitate to threaten our permanent security and stability. The enemy is trying to modify the rules of engagement,” he said.

“We are now facing a challenge to return this enemy to discipline and to imprison him in the deterrent equation that we have captured him in throughout the past period,” added Raad.