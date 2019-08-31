Raad: Hizbullah Seeks No War with Israel
Head of Hizbullah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad said Saturday that Hizbullah “seeks no war with Israel,” but aims to make it respect the rules of engagement drawn up in 2006 after the end of the conflict between the two, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.
“Do not be afraid of war, we do not want war, we do not tend to ignite war, but we are keen to dismantle the rules of engagement that preserve our security and stability and prevent the enemy from prolonged aggression against us,” said Raad at a festival in Iqlim al-Tuffah in Nabatieh.
“We face major challenges and we are in the midst of a fierce and sharp confrontation with our enemy who does not hesitate to threaten our permanent security and stability. The enemy is trying to modify the rules of engagement,” he said.
“We are now facing a challenge to return this enemy to discipline and to imprison him in the deterrent equation that we have captured him in throughout the past period,” added Raad.
How are you then supposed to Liberate shebaa farms and palestine ya terrorist? or are your weapons made to be used against Lebanese and Arabs?
Exactly, why do these terrorists carry weapons!? They have been screaming their heads off for the last 20 plus years about how they will destroy Israel, liberate Palestine, and since the year 2000, liberate sheba farms. How do they intend to liberate sheba farms?
The Lebanese should wake up and realize this party and its weapons exist to serve Iran's interests and destroy our hope of a better future.
If his statement had any truth in it, then :
1. Why does his organisation not comply with Resolution 1701 and "rules of engagement" from 2006?
2. Why does his organisation not allow the LAF to control the whole of the territory of Lebanon?
3. Why does his organisation not disarm, as it promised it would after the Israeli withdrawal from the south?
4. Why does his organisation not allow the Government of Lebanon to put out feelers to the Government of Israel, to renew the peace talks from the early 1980's which were scuttled by the then Syrian occupiers?