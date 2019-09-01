Drones Banned over Several Lebanese Areas for Ashoura

The Lebanese Army said Sunday it will ban drones over majority Shiite areas during the ten days of the Shiite Ashoura commemoration, following tensions with Israel over an alleged drone attack last week.

Hizbullah has vowed that Israel "must pay a price" for what it says was a drone strike on one of its strongholds, the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"The army's command warns all citizens against the use of drones throughout the duration of Ashoura commemorations in the following areas: the southern suburbs of Beirut, Nabatieh, Tyre and Baalbek-Hermel," it said in a statement.

Ashoura is one of the holiest events in Shiite Islam and it commemorates the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein.

This year's commemorations come amid soaring tensions with Israel, which is accused of flying two explosive-laden drones over the capital's southern suburbs on August 25.

Hizbullah said the pre-dawn drone attack "hit a specific area," without elaborating on the nature of the target.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday his group's response to the incident had been "decided."

"The need for a response is decided," he said during a televised speech, adding it was about "establishing the rules of engagement and... the logic of protection for the country."

Israel "must pay a price," he said.

He vowed to retaliate "at all costs" and target Israeli drones, which often operate in Lebanese airspace.

In a rare incident on Wednesday, the Lebanese Army opened fire on Israeli drones that had violated Lebanon's airspace, forcing the aircraft to return across the border.

Israel and Hizbullah have fought several wars, the most recent a 33-day conflict in 2006, which killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.