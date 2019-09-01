Hizbullah Attacks Israeli Base and Vehicles, Israel Bombs Border Area
Israel said it was returning fire Sunday after anti-tank missiles were launched at its territory from Lebanon, raising fears of a serious escalation with Hizbullah after a week of rising tensions.
"A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an (Israeli military) base and military vehicles," an Israeli army statement said.
"A number of hits have been confirmed. (Israel's military) is responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon."
The Israeli shelling was concentrated on areas close to the border near the villages of Maroun el-Ras and Yaroun, triggering some fires.
Hizbullah meanwhile claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying "the group of the martyrs Hassan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher destroyed a military vehicle on the road of the Avivim barracks" in northern Israel, "killing and wounding those who were inside" the vehicle.
Zbeeb and Daher had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria's Aqraba region on August 24.
Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by Hizbullah in response to the deadly strike and to a drone explosion blamed on Israel in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Israel and Hizbullah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Despite their deep hostility, they have largely refrained from direct fighting for the past 13 years.
The Israeli military said it had encouraged residents near the northern border with Lebanon to stay indoors and ordered public bomb shelters to open.
It is easy to see the difference between mannequins and cowards afraid of dying.
They are not so brave outside their F-35 and F-16s.
What s the difference ? Someone hiding far away launched a few missiles then went into a deep underground tunnel
Whilst the IDF have been sunbathing in Tel Aviv and Haifa the Resistance gained battle expertise in Syria, and are more than ready for the Hell.
Jews have not been fighting so much, they were stronger during the 70s against the Arab armies, but now they are a Curling army hiding behind technology, just like the Saudis in Yemen.
MF Mystic...... (My Friend)
The mahdi came to me in my dream last night and asked me to take a selfie with him. He graciously asked me to be his 13th twelver and wanted to show my picture to his twelve twelvers. He also asked me to do 100 latmiyat on your face during blessed Ashoura. Ashoura tends to be lonely in Southern California so I am heading to Lebanon on this blessed occasion and look forward to doing Latmiyat with you MF ( My Friend ).
What is so heroic about hiding behind a tree or a wall and firing a guided missile at a vehicle?
Yahoudi so you cowards withdrew 4 km behind the border zone.
Speaking of afraid of dying ya keyboard warrior, shouldn’t you be volunteering to fight the Israelis ?
Aren't you the one that reported me to Naharnet because you feared for your safety once?
We all know you are the main coward here.
Nope, I’ve never reported anyone because none of you are worth the effort. We all know here who the keyboard warriors and troublemakers are.... they the uneducated ones. But if you threatened me in public then I assume Naharnet did what it had to do and I thank them for that.
Jew hothead, who said we were afraid of retaliation? We coordinate and we stay cool unlike Jews crying about a fake holocaust that never happend.
Where are all the Saudi goons with their usual "Hezbollah is Israel's border guard" lol...
If Israel destroys Lebanon again, who’ll pay the bill this time ? Last time the Shia terrorist adventures cost us $11bn in reconstruction . So who’ll pay? The Dahye people who already leech on the EDL by stealing electricity? Will Iran reimburse the 11bn and the next bill ?
I wish them a bloody ashoura.
Of course you wish that, you rooted for Israel in 2006 too as they bombed your own country. The difference now is that you gloat in the open, because your Saudi masters are now officially allied with Israel.
Shiisim at its most shameless
Every-Single-Article!
Lol, I guess youve missed me, still imagine seeing me everywhere. But this is the first time I comment for more than a year.
Yom Kippur holidays are soon too no? Wish a bloody one for you too.
Ashoura is supposed to be bloody, Yom Kippur is not.
Ashoura is supposed to be bloody ? Well that’s news to me, Islam commemorates the day Moses and the Israelites were saved by Allah and we fast that day just like the rasool did. Anything outside of this is pure heresy, didn’t you know ?
Ashoura is supposed to be bloody ? Well that’s news to me, Islam commemorates the day Moses and the Israelites were saved by Allah and we fast that day just like the rasool did. Anything outside of this is pure heresy, didn’t you know ?
Sounds like a Saudi trying to glorify the Jews.
S.o.s how dare you bring Islam into this when you have proven yourself to be a secularist heretic? Don't pretend to be a Muslim. Islam neither approves of homosexuality, racism, secularism, statue worship nor any kind of support for zionists yet you support such things. Talk according to your secular values and don't bring Islam into it. The munafiqoun i.e the people pretending to be Muslim while actually being against Islam will be in the deepest parts of hell.
Your desperate Israelis are using White Phosphorus on Lebanese soil at the moment, what econony are you talking about?
You want to live like a Jew with fortunes? Go and kiss their feet then just like the rest of your clique.
I certainly do not intend to live in the sewer like you rats mastica!
Your beloved Salafi rebels are living in real sewers in Idlib.
They were your heroes no?
No Mastica. Salafi carcases or Ebola carcasses smell the same to me. They both smell like s**t!
So you believe your carcass would smell better?
You are just a coward. Talking about Hezbollah is afraid of retaliation, and when they retaliate you are afraid of the consequences.
So you believe your carcass would smell better?
Always playing the victim, and they did that since the 1940s. The World believes the Jew, even if the rest of the world is dying.
Israel and Hezbollah need each other. Nasrallah is justified by Nasrallah, and Nasrallah is justified by Netanyahu.
bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia and its members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
Nasrallah and his terrorists Hizballah will learn that for every shell aimed at Israel, they will get 10 back in retaliation.
I’m afraid it’s a storm in a teacup. It’s the terrorist’s response because they’re losing support by the day... their credibility is at stake. Natanyahu will also benefit directly for his re-election. With his preemptive strike on Dahye because he’s ‘needed’ tout va bien dans le meilleur des mondes.
The only way for Israel to really solve the problem would be to reinvade the country and reach Beirut as it did in 1982... which is highly unlikely.
"The only way for Israel to really solve the problem would be to......."
have Mr. Hariri pick up the telephone to arrange to restart the 1982 peace talks, or for Bibi himself to pick up the phone to Mr. Hariri.
The KSA ordenated to arming the whaabi refugies!!! The coligation israe+daesh gonna destroy the cristhianity like they donne in iraque
IDF says no casualties. Sonds like exactly what I wrote here a counple of days ago: Hezbollah are in a dilemma. They are scared of the prospect of war, so to save face they warn Israel in advance of the attack, and ensures Israel that they dont want a war. So a couple of hits at empty vehicles or barrack, and they can claim "revenge"