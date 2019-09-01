Hizbullah Attacks Israeli Base and Vehicles, Israel Bombs Border Area

Israel said it was returning fire Sunday after anti-tank missiles were launched at its territory from Lebanon, raising fears of a serious escalation with Hizbullah after a week of rising tensions.

"A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an (Israeli military) base and military vehicles," an Israeli army statement said.

"A number of hits have been confirmed. (Israel's military) is responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon."

The Israeli shelling was concentrated on areas close to the border near the villages of Maroun el-Ras and Yaroun, triggering some fires.

Hizbullah meanwhile claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying "the group of the martyrs Hassan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher destroyed a military vehicle on the road of the Avivim barracks" in northern Israel, "killing and wounding those who were inside" the vehicle.

Zbeeb and Daher had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria's Aqraba region on August 24.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by Hizbullah in response to the deadly strike and to a drone explosion blamed on Israel in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel and Hizbullah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Despite their deep hostility, they have largely refrained from direct fighting for the past 13 years.

The Israeli military said it had encouraged residents near the northern border with Lebanon to stay indoors and ordered public bomb shelters to open.