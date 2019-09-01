Mobile version

Hizbullah Attacks Israeli Base and Vehicles, Israel Bombs Border Area

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 September 2019, 16:37
W460

Israel said it was returning fire Sunday after anti-tank missiles were launched at its territory from Lebanon, raising fears of a serious escalation with Hizbullah after a week of rising tensions.

"A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an (Israeli military) base and military vehicles," an Israeli army statement said.

"A number of hits have been confirmed. (Israel's military) is responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon."

The Israeli shelling was concentrated on areas close to the border near the villages of Maroun el-Ras and Yaroun, triggering some fires.

Hizbullah meanwhile claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying "the group of the martyrs Hassan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher destroyed a military vehicle on the road of the Avivim barracks" in northern Israel, "killing and wounding those who were inside" the vehicle.

Zbeeb and Daher had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria's Aqraba region on August 24.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by Hizbullah in response to the deadly strike and to a drone explosion blamed on Israel in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel and Hizbullah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Despite their deep hostility, they have largely refrained from direct fighting for the past 13 years.

The Israeli military said it had encouraged residents near the northern border with Lebanon to stay indoors and ordered public bomb shelters to open.

SourceAgence France PresseNaharnetAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 47
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 16:57

It is easy to see the difference between mannequins and cowards afraid of dying.
They are not so brave outside their F-35 and F-16s.

Reply Report
Missing theobserver 01 September 2019, 17:24

What s the difference ? Someone hiding far away launched a few missiles then went into a deep underground tunnel

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:32

Whilst the IDF have been sunbathing in Tel Aviv and Haifa the Resistance gained battle expertise in Syria, and are more than ready for the Hell.

Jews have not been fighting so much, they were stronger during the 70s against the Arab armies, but now they are a Curling army hiding behind technology, just like the Saudis in Yemen.

Report
Thumb ice-man 01 September 2019, 17:59

MF Mystic...... (My Friend)

The mahdi came to me in my dream last night and asked me to take a selfie with him. He graciously asked me to be his 13th twelver and wanted to show my picture to his twelve twelvers. He also asked me to do 100 latmiyat on your face during blessed Ashoura. Ashoura tends to be lonely in Southern California so I am heading to Lebanon on this blessed occasion and look forward to doing Latmiyat with you MF ( My Friend ).

Report
Thumb janoubi 01 September 2019, 18:35

What is so heroic about hiding behind a tree or a wall and firing a guided missile at a vehicle?

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 18:55

Yahoudi so you cowards withdrew 4 km behind the border zone.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2019, 17:29

Speaking of afraid of dying ya keyboard warrior, shouldn’t you be volunteering to fight the Israelis ?

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:33

Aren't you the one that reported me to Naharnet because you feared for your safety once?

We all know you are the main coward here.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2019, 17:50

Nope, I’ve never reported anyone because none of you are worth the effort. We all know here who the keyboard warriors and troublemakers are.... they the uneducated ones. But if you threatened me in public then I assume Naharnet did what it had to do and I thank them for that.

Report
Thumb galaxy 01 September 2019, 17:52

I am looking forward to see smoke engulfing dahieh. Let it rip!

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 01 September 2019, 17:14

Your people are brave Mastica? Liberate shebaa! Cowards!

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:17

Jew hothead, who said we were afraid of retaliation? We coordinate and we stay cool unlike Jews crying about a fake holocaust that never happend.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:18

Jews and Salafis in Syria, crying hotheads.

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 01 September 2019, 18:14

@Shia POS
Stop spamming the site with your useless iranian comments.

Reply Report
Thumb gigahabib 01 September 2019, 17:23

Where are all the Saudi goons with their usual "Hezbollah is Israel's border guard" lol...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2019, 17:28

If Israel destroys Lebanon again, who’ll pay the bill this time ? Last time the Shia terrorist adventures cost us $11bn in reconstruction . So who’ll pay? The Dahye people who already leech on the EDL by stealing electricity? Will Iran reimburse the 11bn and the next bill ?

I wish them a bloody ashoura.

Reply Report
Thumb gigahabib 01 September 2019, 17:32

Of course you wish that, you rooted for Israel in 2006 too as they bombed your own country. The difference now is that you gloat in the open, because your Saudi masters are now officially allied with Israel.

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 01 September 2019, 17:47

Shiisim at its most shameless
Every-Single-Article!

Report
Thumb gigahabib 01 September 2019, 17:53

Lol, I guess youve missed me, still imagine seeing me everywhere. But this is the first time I comment for more than a year.

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:44

Yom Kippur holidays are soon too no? Wish a bloody one for you too.
Ashoura is supposed to be bloody, Yom Kippur is not.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2019, 17:57

Ashoura is supposed to be bloody ? Well that’s news to me, Islam commemorates the day Moses and the Israelites were saved by Allah and we fast that day just like the rasool did. Anything outside of this is pure heresy, didn’t you know ?

Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2019, 18:00

Ashoura is supposed to be bloody ? Well that’s news to me, Islam commemorates the day Moses and the Israelites were saved by Allah and we fast that day just like the rasool did. Anything outside of this is pure heresy, didn’t you know ?

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 18:01

Sounds like a Saudi trying to glorify the Jews.

Report
Missing issa89 01 September 2019, 18:35

S.o.s how dare you bring Islam into this when you have proven yourself to be a secularist heretic? Don't pretend to be a Muslim. Islam neither approves of homosexuality, racism, secularism, statue worship nor any kind of support for zionists yet you support such things. Talk according to your secular values and don't bring Islam into it. The munafiqoun i.e the people pretending to be Muslim while actually being against Islam will be in the deepest parts of hell.

Report
Thumb thepatriot 01 September 2019, 17:33

And this is how Ebola contributes to our Economy...

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:43

Your desperate Israelis are using White Phosphorus on Lebanese soil at the moment, what econony are you talking about?

You want to live like a Jew with fortunes? Go and kiss their feet then just like the rest of your clique.

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 01 September 2019, 17:54

I certainly do not intend to live in the sewer like you rats mastica!

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 18:01

Your beloved Salafi rebels are living in real sewers in Idlib.
They were your heroes no?

Report
Thumb thepatriot 01 September 2019, 18:04

No Mastica. Salafi carcases or Ebola carcasses smell the same to me. They both smell like s**t!

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 18:58

So you believe your carcass would smell better?

You are just a coward. Talking about Hezbollah is afraid of retaliation, and when they retaliate you are afraid of the consequences.

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 19:00

So you believe your carcass would smell better?

Report
Thumb tric.portugal 01 September 2019, 17:45

Israel !!!??? After the provocated gonna be the vitim....

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:47

Always playing the victim, and they did that since the 1940s. The World believes the Jew, even if the rest of the world is dying.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 17:48

Let us not forget, it was the Jewish Rabbis that called Jesus a false Messiah, and gave him up to the Romans.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 01 September 2019, 17:46

Hzzbollah used drones aggainst the killers of the Cristhians, israel

Reply Report
Thumb beiruti 01 September 2019, 17:48

Israel and Hezbollah need each other. Nasrallah is justified by Nasrallah, and Nasrallah is justified by Netanyahu.

Reply Report
Thumb joebustani 01 September 2019, 18:07

bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia and its members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 01 September 2019, 18:55

Its true that ksa cut the head of 200 prisioniers in yemen!!!??? Ksa have the same modus operandi of the darsh...they are the same entity

Reply Report
Missing phillipo 01 September 2019, 18:10

Nasrallah and his terrorists Hizballah will learn that for every shell aimed at Israel, they will get 10 back in retaliation.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 September 2019, 18:40

I’m afraid it’s a storm in a teacup. It’s the terrorist’s response because they’re losing support by the day... their credibility is at stake. Natanyahu will also benefit directly for his re-election. With his preemptive strike on Dahye because he’s ‘needed’ tout va bien dans le meilleur des mondes.

The only way for Israel to really solve the problem would be to reinvade the country and reach Beirut as it did in 1982... which is highly unlikely.

Reply Report
Missing phillipo 01 September 2019, 18:48

"The only way for Israel to really solve the problem would be to......."
have Mr. Hariri pick up the telephone to arrange to restart the 1982 peace talks, or for Bibi himself to pick up the phone to Mr. Hariri.

Report
Thumb Mystic 01 September 2019, 18:58

And you Jews will learn that you are not immortals.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 01 September 2019, 18:16

The KSA ordenated to arming the whaabi refugies!!! The coligation israe+daesh gonna destroy the cristhianity like they donne in iraque

Reply Report
Missing un520 01 September 2019, 18:36

IDF says no casualties. Sonds like exactly what I wrote here a counple of days ago: Hezbollah are in a dilemma. They are scared of the prospect of war, so to save face they warn Israel in advance of the attack, and ensures Israel that they dont want a war. So a couple of hits at empty vehicles or barrack, and they can claim "revenge"

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 01 September 2019, 18:47

yep sounds like it is over.

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 01 September 2019, 18:47

yep sounds like it is over.

Reply Report
Missing phillipo 01 September 2019, 18:50

But for every shell, rocket or missile fired across the border at Israel, Israel will retaliate at the rate of at least 10 to 1.

Reply Report