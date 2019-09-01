Hariri Asks Pompeo, French Presidency to Rein in Israel after Hizbullah Attack

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday urged the United States and France to "intervene" after Hizbullah traded cross-border fire with Israel.

Hariri contacted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser to ask for intervention by their countries "and the international community in facing the developments on the southern border," Hariri's office said in a statement.

Hariri later contacted President Michel Aoun and informed him of the international contacts he made.

He also called the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, who informed him of the measures taken by the army.

Hariri later received a phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during which the flare-up was discussed. The premier also called Speaker Nabih Berri and put him in the picture of the phone talks he held with Arab and international officials.

Hizbullah earlier said it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle across the border and caused casualties, prompting retaliatory fire from the Israeli army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army later announced that the attack did not cause any casualties and that the exchange of fire had ended.