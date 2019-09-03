U.S.-China Deal to be 'Much Tougher' in 2nd Trump Term
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Beijing not to drag its feet in trade negotiations in hopes of getting a better deal should he lose next year's presidential elections.
"While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration... 16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies," Trump said on Twitter.
"And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!"
"And anybody who takes anything I say seriously has long been on notice that I'm kidding. Dude. There was that one time I said something sincere, when I told Bibi that both sides had to give, so he smirked at me, so I asked him, without thinking, if he'd heard what I said. That taught me the lesson in a whole new way. It should have taught you. So why do I go on like this? Bullcrap is better than out-and-out lying: I'm trying to raise the standard for Presidential rhetoric. No more Trans-Pacific Partnerships that exclude our main partner, and the like."