Maronite Bishops Laud Filing Complaint at Security Council against Israel

The Maronite Bishops on Wednesday lauded Lebanon’s move in filing a complaint to the United Nations Security Council against Israel’s aggression, and commended the “initiative” of President Michel Aoun in declaring a state of economic emergency in Lebanon.

“The Maronite Bishops commend President Aoun’s initiative by holding a political-economic meeting in Baabda. We ask the government to refrain from imposing new taxes mainly on low-income earners, stop the waste of public funds and to control smuggling in public facilities,” the Bishops said in a statement after their monthly meeting in al-Diman.

As for the Israeli drone attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, the Maronite bishops voiced support for Lebanon’s official move in filing a complaint with the UN Security Council.

“We support Lebanon’s official move to the Security Council regarding Israel’s aggression,” they said.

The bishops finally hoped that the state would implement the required reforms at the economic level "in a peaceful climate, in which reason and dialogue prevail over individual interests."