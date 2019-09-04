Duquesne Meets Hariri, Says Donors are 'Waiting' for Lebanon to Act

Pierre Duquesne, the French inter-ministerial delegate for the Mediterranean who is in charge of following up on the implementation of the CEDRE conference resolutions, on Wednesday called on Lebanon to speed up the implementation of key financial and economic reforms.

“I left with an impression that the premier is moving forward on the path of the necessary transformations for the Lebanese economy within the framework of the CEDRE conference,” Duquesne said after meeting Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

“The meeting that was held two days ago at the presidential palace indicated that the entire political class is aware of the urgent situation and I believe that this is important,” the French diplomat added.

“As for donors, the message that I’m carrying is that there are present and always ready to help Lebanon and will not let it down, but they are waiting” for Lebanon to act, Duquesne went on to say.