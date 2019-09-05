Iran to Provide Details of Latest Nuclear Move Saturday

Iran will announce details Saturday of its latest scaling back of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal in response to sweeping U.S. sanctions, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi will hold a news conference to set out the details of Iran's third cut in its nuclear commitments since May, ISNA said on Thursday.

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the new steps included abandoning all limits set by the 2015 deal to Iran's nuclear research and development.