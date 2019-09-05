Hariri Vows 'Huge Effort' by Govt. to 'Protect Lebanon from Storm'
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday announced that the Lebanese will witness a "huge effort" by the government in the coming days that is aimed at “protecting Lebanon from the storm that it is going through.”
“We are passing through difficult days, especially at the economic level,” Hariri said during a ceremony to honor pilgrims at the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in central Beirut.
“We are hearing a lot of theories, but the truth is that the work method in the country must change and we should be honest with people,” the premier added.
“The problem these days is that some want to decide on behalf of all citizens, but everyone has rights, and we will hold accountable those who encroach on our rights,” Hariri went on to say.
I have the utmost respect and deepest admiration for Prime Minister Saado Hariri for watching the Weather Channel and for Vowing 'Huge Effort' by Govt. to 'Protect Lebanon from Storm'.
Could you imagine what Lebanon's economy would look like nowadays if only they would have implemented the peace treaty with Israel prepared in 1982. There would have been enough electricity, trade, and now even more recently the excavation and export of the natural gas found in the Med. There would have been no armed terrorist groups, allowing all the Hizballah occupied territory to be developed by both agricultre and industry.
Ah well, wishful thinking.
Lebanon is most definitely about to get familiar with severe water stress. We could most definitely benefit from the Israeli desalination plants. Even if we managed to return the Syrians and Palestinians to their homeland the country is still overpopulated.
Could you imagine how many wars could have been spared if foreign zionists stayed in their native countries instead of coming to Palestine to create the state of israel on stolen land with the help of the british colonializers? Could you imagine how much peace could have been achieved if foreign fake jews didn't steal land, didn't massacre people, didn't kill babies, didn't destroy trees and farms, didn't exile people from their homes? Could you imagine how much happier you would be if you got a real job instead of working as a satanic shill spreading zionist propaganda on naharnet?