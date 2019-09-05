Hariri Vows 'Huge Effort' by Govt. to 'Protect Lebanon from Storm'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday announced that the Lebanese will witness a "huge effort" by the government in the coming days that is aimed at “protecting Lebanon from the storm that it is going through.”

“We are passing through difficult days, especially at the economic level,” Hariri said during a ceremony to honor pilgrims at the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in central Beirut.

“We are hearing a lot of theories, but the truth is that the work method in the country must change and we should be honest with people,” the premier added.

“The problem these days is that some want to decide on behalf of all citizens, but everyone has rights, and we will hold accountable those who encroach on our rights,” Hariri went on to say.