Report: Berri Again Opts for PSP-Hizbullah Reconciliation

A meeting has reportedly been arranged to bring together the Progressive Socialist Party and Hizbullah, media reports said on Friday.

The reports said that Speaker Nabih Berri is communicating with both sides to arrange a meeting to bridge the gap between the two, and that it will take place at his Ain el-Tineh residence.

Ties between the two took a negative turn since December last year and peaked against the backdrop of “Jumblat’s repeated positions on the Syrian refugee crisis,” and a license annulment to establish an industrial complex in Ain Dara.

Moreover, the June 30 Qabrshmoun deadly incident aggravated the conflict between the two when Hizbullah showed support for Jumblat’s Druze rival MP Talal Arslan.