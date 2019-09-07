Jihadists Kill Nigerian Soldier in Ambush

At least one soldier was killed and three others injured when suspected IS-affiliated jihadists ambushed a military convoy in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to security sources.

Militants believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Friday opened fire on the convoy in Kamuya village, close to the family home of Nigeria's army chief, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, a military officer and a vigilante told AFP.

"The convoy came under fire from the terrorists near Kamuya at around 11:30 am (1030 GMT), killing one soldier and injuring three others," said the military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A military pickup truck was "burnt in the attack", said vigilante Mustapha Karimbe who confirmed the casualties.

Kamuya, the home village of Buratai's mother, has been repeatedly hit by jihadists since 2015 when Buratai was appointed army chief.

In January this year, six soldiers were killed and 14 injured when ISWAP sacked a base in Kamuya, stealing weapons and burning military vehicles.

The IS-backed faction has repeatedly targeted military installations and troops since mid-2018.

Late on Thursday the convoy of Borno state governor was attacked by jihadists from rival Boko Haram faction near Kawuya village, south east of the state capital Maiduguri, but no one was hurt.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was returning from a tour of some districts around 2000 GMT when the militants opened fire on his motorcade, two civilian militias who spoke anonymously said.

"Police escorts in the convoy returned fire and thwarted the ambush, forcing the insurgents to retreat," one of the militias said.

In February Boko Haram fighters killed dozens of civilians when they opened fire on the convoy of Zulum's predecessor near Dikwa, 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Maiduguri.

Boko Haram's decade-long conflict has killed more than 35,000 people and displaced around two million in northeast Nigeria.