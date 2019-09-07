Bushra Khalil Withdraws from Tyre by-Elections

A candidate running in the Tyre parliamentary by-election race withdrew leaving only Hizbullah’s candidate, Hassan Ezzeddine, running for the district’s vacant seat.

Bushra al-Khalil, a lawyer, said her withdrawal came at the request of Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

She announced her decision to reporters after meeting Hizbullah’s deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Friday.

“He informed me of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s wish to withdraw. I can’t turn down Sayyed Hassan,” she said.

Khalil and Ezzedine are the only candidates running for Tyre’s parliament seat, left vacant after the resignation of MP Nawwaf Mousawi.

Khalil is best known as one of the legal defenders of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.