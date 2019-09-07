Hizbullah, PSP ‘Reconcile’ in Ain el-Tineh

A reconciliation meeting orchestrated by Speaker Nabih Berri was held on Saturday in Ain el-Tineh between Hizbullah and the Progressive Socialist Party.

Delegations of Hizbullah and the PSP arrived at the Speakership residence in Ain el-Tineh after which Berri kept them for lunch.

The Hizbullah delegation comprised of political aide to Hizbullah Secretary-General Hussein Khalil, and Head of Hizbullah's Liaison and Coordination Committee Wafiq Safa. While Industry Minister Wael Abou Faour and ex-MP Ghazi al-Aridi represented the PSP.

Ties between the two took a negative turn since December last year and peaked against the backdrop of PSP leader Walid Jumblat’s repeated positions on the Syrian refugee crisis, and a license annulment to establish an industrial complex in Ain Dara.

Moreover, the June 30 Qabrshmoun deadly incident aggravated the conflict between the two when Hizbullah showed support for Jumblat’s Druze rival MP Talal Arslan.