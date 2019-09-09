Hizbullah Says Shot Down 'Israeli Drone' at Lebanese Border

Hizbullah said Monday it had shot down an "Israeli drone" as it crossed the border with Lebanon, a week after a confrontation between the arch-foes.

Fighters from Hizbullah "confronted with necessary weapons an Israeli drone" as it entered southern Lebanon, a statement said.

The drone is now in the hands of Hizbullah, it added.

Israel did not immediately comment.

The incident follows an escalation in tensions between the two which included an exchange of fire on Sunday, September 1.

The Iran-backed movement said it had fired anti-tank missiles into Israel, destroying a military vehicle and killing or wounding those inside.

Israel's army said it had responded with around 100 artillery shells after Hizbullah targeted a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both. Israeli officials denied claims of casualties.

Hizbullah chief Hassan Nasrallah later said his organisation would respond to any further Israeli attacks with strikes "deep inside Israel" and not just along the border.

Iran-backed Hizbullah, considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the United States, is a major political actor in Lebanon and a key government backer in war-torn Syria.