Aoun Tells Schenker Lebanon Committed to 1701, Hopes for Mediation Resumption

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday told a visiting senior U.S. official that Lebanon is committed to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 despite the latest hostilities between Israel and Hizbullah.

“Lebanon is committed to Resolution 1701 while Israel is violating it, and any escalation by it will undermine the stable situation in the border region,” Aoun warned, in a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker.

Aoun also hoped the U.S. will resume its mediation for the demarcation of the border between Lebanon and Israel in the South and called on Washington to help Lebanon in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Schenker for his part stressed to Aoun his country’s keenness on Lebanon’s stability, reassuring that its support for the army and security forces will continue, the Presidency said. He also expressed Washington’s readiness to help in the border demarcation file.

The U.S. official had held a meeting overnight with Prime Minister Saad Hariri upon his arrival in Beirut.