Trump Criticizes Federal Reserve for Not 'Acting Quickly' as ECB

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the Federal Reserve again Thursday for not "acting quickly" like its European counterpart to provide stimulus to the U.S. economy.

After the European Central Bank unveiled a massive stimulus program earlier Thursday, Trump said on Twitter, "They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports."

"And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits," Trump said in the latest blast against the U.S. central bank.