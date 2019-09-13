Israel Warns Lebanon: Control Hizbullah or Face War
The Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin on Thursday warned the Lebanese government that if it does not “rein in” Hizbullah’s “aggression” against Israel, it could drag the two countries into war, according to a statement issued on Friday.
The statement issued by Rivlin’s office quoted him saying: “Lebanon shoulders the responsibility of Hizbullah’s action.
“We hereby clearly tell the Lebanese government and its allies around the world that Hizbullah’s aggression must stop before we get involved into a conflict that neither Lebanon nor Israel want,” said Rivlin.
The Israeli president added: “Israel will not tolerate threats to the safety of its citizens. With the Iranians, Hizbullah is building factories to produce rockets to fire at Israel and this is something Israel cannot tolerate. The Lebanese government cannot make excuses that it is not its responsibility. Hizbullah is part of Lebanon, part of the Lebanese government and part of the Lebanese people.”
The Houthians living in Lebanon should go back to Houthia. They cannot be trusted. If you are ever stuck in the rain forest between a Python and a Houthian, befriend the Python and kill the Houthian first.
A very sound advice Bombon, I’m spreading the word but few take it seriously. The houthian has a constitutional habit of backstabbing and as we Lebanese learned the hard way evil for good is often the return.
Blessed be the python !
He couldn't have been any clearer, but unfortunately we all know that the Lebanese government will take absolutely no notice of this, and then complain to the UN and the whole world when Israel retaliates to a Hizballah attack.
In plain simple English - Messrs. Aoun and Hariri - YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!!!!
Very cleverly worded warning by the Israeli president.
"The Lebanese government cannot make excuses that it is not its responsibility. Hizbullah is part of Lebanon, part of the Lebanese government and part of the Lebanese people.”
Isn't that what aoun also says of hezbollah?
Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.