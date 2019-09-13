STL Registrar Ends Working visit to Lebanon

The Registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s (STL) Daryl Mundis met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on a working visit to Beirut this week. He also met with the Minister of Justice, Judge Albert Serhan and the Acting Prosecutor General Judge Imad Kabalan.

This mission is part of regular visits the Registrar undertakes to update the Lebanese officials on the work of the Tribunal.

The Registrar is responsible for all aspects of the STL's administration including the budget, fundraising, human resources and providing security. His responsibilities also include court management, oversight of the Victims’ Participation Unit, witness protection and language services