Hariri Bound for France to Initiate CEDRE

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit scheduled next week to France, to “initiate” the implementation of CEDRE conference.

Hariri will kickstart his meeting after a Cabinet meeting set on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Digital Transformation Conference on Friday, Hariri said : “CEDRE will be launched after my visit to Paris and my meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron. Then we will be able to benefit from these loans.”

“CEDRE is based on investing in the infrastructure, which will provide liquidity to the Lebanese economy and thus generate economic growth. The McKinsey study also focuses on sustainable growth and determines plans on a scientific base,” added the Premier.

“I am confident that if we focus in the next few months on completing the 2020 draft budget and approving the reforms and related decrees, then by the end of next year or the beginning of the year after, we would be improving our situation, and the international rating institutions will begin to see that we are serious about our reforms,” he added.

He added: “Give me a year without any political problems and the sky will be Lebanon’s limit. Then, we will be able to solve all the economic problems of Lebanon.”