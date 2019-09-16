Hariri Meets Qatari Energy Minister, IFC Vice President

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks on Monday at the Grand Serail with Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum where talks focused on energy cooperation between Lebanon and Qatar.

NNA said al-Kaabi was accompanied by the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Hassan Jaber al-Jaber.

Hariri earlier received the International Finance Corporation’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Sergio Pimenta, and the World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha.

The meeting focused on the work of IFC and the projects it finances in Lebanon.