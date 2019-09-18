Lebanon Dollar Bonds Jump after Saudi Arabia Pledges Financial Support

Lebanon's dollar-dominated government bonds rose on Wednesday after Saudi Arabian pledges to provide financial support for the Mediterranean country.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan reportedly said the kingdom was in talks with the Lebanese government to provide financial support for Lebanon, media reports said.

The 2037 issue rose 1.9 cents to 64.88 cents in the dollar, while 2029 due bonds rose 1.8 cents to 64 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.