Lebanon Dollar Bonds Jump after Saudi Arabia Pledges Financial Support
Lebanon's dollar-dominated government bonds rose on Wednesday after Saudi Arabian pledges to provide financial support for the Mediterranean country.
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan reportedly said the kingdom was in talks with the Lebanese government to provide financial support for Lebanon, media reports said.
The 2037 issue rose 1.9 cents to 64.88 cents in the dollar, while 2029 due bonds rose 1.8 cents to 64 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
Night as well ditch the Lebanese Pound to dustbin of history and make the USD$ the official currency since everyone always quotes prices in USD. Few countries have done so and use the USD as their currency, Liberia, Panama, I think Ecuador, probably few others.