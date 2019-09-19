Hariri to Partake in Public Investment Forum in Riyadh

Prime Minister Saad Hariri received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to partake in the third edition of the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ organised by the Public Investment Fund that will take place in Riyadh from 29-31 October.

Hariri received the invitation from Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari when the latter visited the Premier on Wednesday.

The platform will be held under the theme ‘What Is Next for Global Business’ to engage with Saudi decision-makers and global business representatives.