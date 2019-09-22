Israel's Lieberman Says Not Backing Netanyahu or Gantz for PM

Israeli ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday he will not endorse either Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz for prime minister following last week's deadlocked elections.

Lieberman, who could potentially play a kingmaker role, spoke to journalists as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began meeting political parties on who they will back for prime minister. Lieberman's nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party was due to meet Rivlin later Sunday.