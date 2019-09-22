Mobile version

Israel's Lieberman Says Not Backing Netanyahu or Gantz for PM

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 September 2019, 17:44
W460

Israeli ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday he will not endorse either Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz for prime minister following last week's deadlocked elections.

Lieberman, who could potentially play a kingmaker role, spoke to journalists as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began meeting political parties on who they will back for prime minister. Lieberman's nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party was due to meet Rivlin later Sunday.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 22 September 2019, 17:49

I recently learned that this Moldovan used to be a night club bouncer...israel is as much of a joke as Lebanon is.

Reply Report
Thumb chrisrushlau 22 September 2019, 19:55

Racists think the joke is on the victims but it's really on the racists. "The foot that's holding you back is the foot that's holding me down."

Reply Report