Israel's Lieberman Says Not Backing Netanyahu or Gantz for PM
Israeli ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday he will not endorse either Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz for prime minister following last week's deadlocked elections.
Lieberman, who could potentially play a kingmaker role, spoke to journalists as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin began meeting political parties on who they will back for prime minister. Lieberman's nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party was due to meet Rivlin later Sunday.
0022 September 2019, 17:49
I recently learned that this Moldovan used to be a night club bouncer...israel is as much of a joke as Lebanon is.