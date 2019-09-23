Billingslea in Lebanon to Meet Senior Officials

Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea arrived in Lebanon for a two-day visit, which will include meetings with a broad range of Lebanese officials, the US Embassy in Beirut said in a statement on Monday.

During his visit, Billingslea will highlight the strong U.S. Lebanon partnership and the U.S. government’s overall confidence in the Lebanese financial sector, said the statement.

In meetings with government and banking officials, the Assistant Secretary will encourage Lebanon to take the necessary steps to maintain distance from Hizbullah and other malign actors attempting to destabilize Lebanon and its institutions, it added.