Hariri to Meet Syndicate of Gas Station Owners to Counter Gas Crisis
Prime Minister Saad Hariri is to meet with Syndicate of Gas Station Owners to counter a fuel crisis against the backdrop of lack of dollars needed to pay for the oil they purchase.
Al-Joumhouria daily said the sector opts for escalating measures and threatens to kick off an "open-ended" strike.
The Syndicate of Gas Station Owners and fuel distributors argue that they get paid in Lebanese pounds but their importers accept to be paid only in dollars.
Reports say that a slowdown in cash transfers from Lebanese nationals abroad have reduced the foreign currency reserves of Banque du Liban, “making it difficult for businesses to buy the dollars they need from banks.”
A meeting will be held on Tuesday between oil importing companies to take the “appropriate” decisions, if talks between Hariri and the concerned parties reach a dead end, said al-Jخumhouria.
