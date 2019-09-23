Mobile version

Iranian Cleric Says ‘Hizbullah is Iran in Lebanon’

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 September 2019, 13:48
An Iranian cleric on Monday said that Iran is bigger than the “geographical” boundaries surrounding it and that the presence of armed factions supported by Iran in the Middle East, including “Hizbullah in Lebanon, are part of Iran,” the ISNA Iranian news agency said on Monday.

Ayatollah Ahmad Alam al-Huda was quoted by the agency as saying: “The Popular Mobilization in Iraq, Hizbullah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen, the National Defense Forces in Syria and the Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine, these are all Iran."

Iranian Islamic cleric, al-Huda is the Friday Prayer leader in Mashhad. He is also that city's representative in the Iranian Assembly of Experts, and a member of Combatant Clergy Association.

Thumb s.o.s 23 September 2019, 13:54

Lovely people!

Thumb ansarullah 23 September 2019, 14:15

god bless hizbullah aka the lebanese army for being part of Iran.

Thumb ex-fpm 23 September 2019, 14:21

“The Popular Mobilization in Iraq, Hizbullah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen, the National Defense Forces in Syria and the Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine, these are all Iran."

So when Saudi Arabia says that Iran was the one who attacked Aramco, why does Iran deny it?

Thumb s.o.s 23 September 2019, 14:22

Just ran his face in the imageNet roulette, I got this “rabbi: spiritual leader of a Jewish congregation; qualified to expound and apply Jewish law”

Haha

Thumb thepatriot 23 September 2019, 14:33

"Hizbullah is Iran in Lebanon"

he said it all..

Thumb joebustani 23 September 2019, 14:35

Bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia, its leaders, members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Thumb s.o.s 23 September 2019, 14:38

It’s happening Joe, it’s happenig!

Missing bigjohn 23 September 2019, 22:44

And you said that the resistance were going to drop their weapons and run to Syria after the Syrian Army left in 2005.

Missing bigjohn 23 September 2019, 22:46

You zionists are a little infested scum in the middle east. The Middle east will remain, but Israel WILL be renamed Palestine with or without hizballah. .

Missing ysurais 23 September 2019, 15:13

Sing Hallelujah, praise z lord...

Missing keserwaniaseel 23 September 2019, 15:55

Only 2 things of interest in this article are:
He is also in the Iranian Assembly of Experts, and a member of Combatant Clergy Association.

Thumb s.o.s 23 September 2019, 19:40

Combatant clergyman, it sounds such antiquated....and these people truly are backward. When you look at them it feels like you’re in the Natural History Museum of New York, you get vitrine on the past. In there they have the homo habilis or pre Columbian injuns... these clerics could get a window of their own...

Missing bigjohn 23 September 2019, 22:41

If you resist Israeli invasions and aggression in Lebanon it means you work for Iran? That's okay The US president and most congressional leaders are paid prostitutes who work for Israel, but that will change in the next decade.

