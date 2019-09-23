Iranian Cleric Says ‘Hizbullah is Iran in Lebanon’

An Iranian cleric on Monday said that Iran is bigger than the “geographical” boundaries surrounding it and that the presence of armed factions supported by Iran in the Middle East, including “Hizbullah in Lebanon, are part of Iran,” the ISNA Iranian news agency said on Monday.

Ayatollah Ahmad Alam al-Huda was quoted by the agency as saying: “The Popular Mobilization in Iraq, Hizbullah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen, the National Defense Forces in Syria and the Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine, these are all Iran."

Iranian Islamic cleric, al-Huda is the Friday Prayer leader in Mashhad. He is also that city's representative in the Iranian Assembly of Experts, and a member of Combatant Clergy Association.