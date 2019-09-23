Salameh Brushes Off Concerns about Dollar Availability, Billingslea’s Visit
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Monday appeased concerns about the availability of the dollar currency in Lebanon’s banking sector, and brushed off fears about the visit of a US government official to Lebanon.
“The dollar is available in the Lebanese banking sector. There is a lot of exaggeration,” assured Salameh.
“BDL has its assets in dollars and there is no need for special measures or media intimidation,” he added.
On concerns that the visit of Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea to Lebanon could carry US sanctions on more Lebanese banks after sanctioning Jammal Trust Bank.
Salameh said: “Billingslea’s visit is most welcome and it does not aim to tighten the noose on Lebanon. It aims to explain the motives behind sanctions at JTB”
He stressed: “We are in constant contact with the US Treasury. It is in Lebanon's interest to have good relations with it.”
The titanic already hit the iceberg... it looks like nothing is happening, but the ship called Lebanon will sink later on and the canoes can’t save everyone. I do not believe that the kleptomaniac Politicians will behave like the captain and the orchestra did, they’ll be the first to jump off board when they see the water flooding the lower decks. They have no class whatsoever and they already have their plan B set in motion.
Free advice for Naharnet readers:
Close your Dollar accounts immediately and keep only national currency. First measure taken by Central Bank when the country's economy is about to sink (and Lebanon already hit that stage) is to seize the accounts in Dollar currency. Actually that's the only reason why America is so comfortable about Lebanon's status when everyone knows the country is hopeless. If people don't wake up and act now, you will be the ones to pay the debit made by your fav Politicians.