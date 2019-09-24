Berri Says Relayed Message to US Administration Through Bellingslea

Speaker Nabih Berri told the US Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea during a meeting on Monday that Lebanon “won’t compromise its national interest,” the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Berri said in a statement released by his media office: “We heard (from Bellingslea) ideas about the measures taken by the US administration towards Lebanon. We in turn, said what must be said and conveyed to his (US) administration what our supreme national interest dictates towards Lebanon, its institutions, its people and constants,” he said.

Berri stressed that Lebanon’s national interest “won’t be compromised.”

The US official is in Lebanon on a two-day visit.

He met Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Berri on Monday, and warned that future US sanctions would target any party suspected of providing "material" support to the Iran-backed Hizbullah movement.