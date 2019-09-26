Hariri Pays Tribute to Chirac

Prime Minister Saad Hariri mourned on Thursday the death of French ex-President Jacque Chirac.

“Today, the world lost one of France's greatest men and an outstanding figure who played distinctive roles in leading Europe,” said Hariri in a statement.

He said Chirac has died after “writing a long history of achievements attested to by our Arab and Lebanese issues. He stood by the Palestinian people and backed Lebanon in defense of its freedom, independence and sovereignty.”

“I personally lost a dear friend who was a soul mate of martyred Premier Rafik Hariri and a big brother for my family,” said the PM.

Jacques Chirac died on Thursday at the age of 86. He was a charismatic giant of French post-war politics whose popular touch gave him enduring appeal to voters, even after a conviction for graft.