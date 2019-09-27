Aoun Says Lebanon Safe Despite Currency Crisis

President Michel Aoun on Friday said some of the external pressures exerted on Lebanon especially on the economic level “were not new at all,” and highlighted the need for patience with regard to the recent fears over shortage in dollar reserves.

“Lebanon is not in danger. I will not let Lebanon collapse," Aoun told reporters.

He stressed the “need for patience before launching any position that affects the Lebanese economy, especially with regard to the dollar crisis.’

Lebanese media this week reported that banks and money exchange houses were rationing their dollar sales over a feared shortage in reserves.

Aoun’s remarks came in a chat with a press delegation accompanying him on his way back from New York where he took part in the UN General Assembly meeting.

“There is a cash regulator who is the governor of Banque du Liban, and there is a finance regulator who is the minister of finance. I am not aware of what happened during my absence from Beirut," said the President.

“There have been a lot of rumors about the financial situation and people have reacted to it in fear despite assurances. The recent crisis needs to be addressed. I will follow up closely on the issue as soon as I get back,” he said.

Whether he fears the dollars crisis could aggravate, the President said the crisis emerged during his presence in NY, saying he that he sees no danger for Lebanon.